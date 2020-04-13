Africans have expressed outrage at comments made by Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates, Melinda Gates.

The wife of the world billionaire, Bill Gates, in an interview with CNN, expressed worry over the continent’s inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic should the disease reach its peak on the continent as has been the case in Europe, Asia and North America.

Speaking further in the interview, Melinda Gates asserted that it’s likely to see dead bodies fill the streets of the continent when the pandemic reaches its peak on the continent.

But taking to social media, some Africans rejected her prediction for the continent with others taking a swipe at her.

