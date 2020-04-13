Former Ghana senior national team striker, Augustine Ahinful, says he is optimistic CK Akonnor will succeed as Black Stars coach.

Akonnor, 46, has been appointed as the new head coach of Ghana national team on a two-year deal as Kwesi Appiah’s replacement following his contract expiration in December last year.

Following Ghana’s inability to qualify for the last edition of the FIFA World Cup, C.K. Akonnor has been tasked to qualify the country for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.

Though Ahinful admits the targets are quite difficult to achieve, he trusts his former teammate C.K. Akonnor to be successful.

The former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko gaffer has also been tasked to end Ghana’s 38 years Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought.

“I only hope it can work well. C.K. has played professional football before and knows what to do to succeed. I told him before that national team football is a different animal,” Ahinful told Joy FM.

He added: “You look at the different egos and study them. You have to manage the different characters well. If CK brings the cup [AFCON], he will be named in history.”

Black Stars last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982. Since then, the team has fallen short at winning it.

Ahinful during his playing days did the best that he could to win the trophy but to no avail.