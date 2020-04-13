On Sunday (April 12), Hip-Hop rapper and producer, Sean John Combs hosted a virtual dance-a-thon on Instagram Live to help raise money for healthcare workers amid Coronavirus pandemic.

He hosted many top celebrities including Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.

The duo talked about music and most especially the Covid-19, affecting many across the globe, where Diddy ended up raising about four million dollars from the stars to help the less- privileged.

“All the money is going to the underserved communities,” Diddy affirmed.

Cardi B, Offset, Drake, Tracee Ellis Ross, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Obama, Naomi Campbell, Justin Bieber and more pulled up to help the cause.

Watch Diddy interact with Tiwa Savage below: