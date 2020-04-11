Thanks to pillow, a new challenge has hit social media and people are already loving it.
While the world is battling with the coronavirus pandemic, some social media users have gotten antidotes to kill their boredom as most countries have been on lockdown.
All you need to do as far as this #pillowcasechallenge is concerned is to grab a pillow, tie it on your body with the help of a belt or rope and you’re sorted!
Check out some below:
This was fun#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/SAhqssDZjF— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) April 10, 2020
Daughter😊🤣dress by: Gert Johan Coetzee #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/GXARCrSMXx— Maka Lisa (@SneMaphalala) April 10, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge I’m so deleting this after an hr 🙈 just participating bcuz fomo 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTc14CZd2B— Madam Kay 😜🎓 (@KaraboDeeh) April 10, 2020
See how pillow just dey trend…#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/R9DqfnILnk— noble_shehu🇳🇬 (@noble_ibrahim1) April 11, 2020
A niggah thought to participate too #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/qKeZMwRHhL— Youngbird Mulla Moz (@MozMulla) April 10, 2020
I think my friend Nwabisa killed this pillow challenge #pillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/9EJHp7kpBV— INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) April 10, 2020
Challenge can stop now… 🏆🥇#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/PV6P7wZGvw— Star Hezèk (@STAR_PHALANE) April 10, 2020
Accepted 🙈🤣#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/RJaRf1CXEe— www.katlegokat.com (@KatlegoKat_) April 10, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge I’m I late 😍😋😘🔥😘… I love this 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/iB4cCeOBWo— Ms flo flowers 💐 (@flosedibe) April 10, 2020
Coffee, anyone? ☺️ #pillowcasechallenge 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XPzYByUrnU— Fitness & Holistic Wellness Advocate🥦 (@Juanita_Khumalo) April 10, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge 🤞🏽🍹 let’s dress up pic.twitter.com/o4WrgKWtA5— bowntley (@bowntley3) April 10, 2020
Did the #pillowcasechallenge today. Hope I’m not too late 🙈 pic.twitter.com/b4AraXRBrK— g a n g s t e r (@gangsterimages) April 11, 2020
Category is: Bed linen chic #pillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/Bbw3g5rVsN— Makeda Saggau-Sackey (@GlamazonDiaries) April 10, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge with my mom and baby😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/4U74rT2W5u— Sihle Lee Carter 👅 (@SihleLeeCarter) April 11, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge— I Am Faithful ❤️ (@Loli_Ntabs) April 11, 2020
Can this challange be closed now? pic.twitter.com/ATNRcce3kE
I’m a bit late but hey challenge accepted 💃#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/ZbjpPRSPwO— Naledi@Ledi (@Iamlediledi1) April 11, 2020
Like if you think she killed it🔥❤️— K A M O G E L O (@Kamogelo_Sigida) April 11, 2020
#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/DpKIcf5i4B
Is the #pillowcasechallenge #pillowchallenge still on or kanjani….? pic.twitter.com/NYfNRLfhHj— MchunuMbali (@CeluMbali) April 11, 2020
Nami I had to 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/3hmkzLtF4O— nonoza (@NmabokelaNonoza) April 11, 2020