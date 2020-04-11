Thanks to pillow, a new challenge has hit social media and people are already loving it.

While the world is battling with the coronavirus pandemic, some social media users have gotten antidotes to kill their boredom as most countries have been on lockdown.

All you need to do as far as this #pillowcasechallenge is concerned is to grab a pillow, tie it on your body with the help of a belt or rope and you’re sorted!

Check out some below:

#pillowcasechallenge I’m so deleting this after an hr 🙈 just participating bcuz fomo 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTc14CZd2B — Madam Kay 😜🎓 (@KaraboDeeh) April 10, 2020

A niggah thought to participate too #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/qKeZMwRHhL — Youngbird Mulla Moz (@MozMulla) April 10, 2020

I think my friend Nwabisa killed this pillow challenge #pillowchallenge #pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/9EJHp7kpBV — INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) April 10, 2020

#pillowcasechallenge I’m I late 😍😋😘🔥😘… I love this 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/iB4cCeOBWo — Ms flo flowers 💐 (@flosedibe) April 10, 2020

Did the #pillowcasechallenge today. Hope I’m not too late 🙈 pic.twitter.com/b4AraXRBrK — g a n g s t e r (@gangsterimages) April 11, 2020

#pillowcasechallenge



Can this challange be closed now? pic.twitter.com/ATNRcce3kE — I Am Faithful ❤️ (@Loli_Ntabs) April 11, 2020