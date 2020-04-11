pillowcase challenge
Thanks to pillow, a new challenge has hit social media and people are already loving it

While the world is battling with the coronavirus pandemic, some social media users have gotten antidotes to kill their boredom as most countries have been on lockdown.

All you need to do as far as this #pillowcasechallenge is concerned is to grab a pillow, tie it on your body with the help of a belt or rope and you’re sorted!

Check out some below: