Musician-turned-politician, Kwame A-Plus, has urged the government to fly in one of its diplomats, Papa Owusu Ankomah, who has tested positive to coronavirus, to a hospital in his constituency.

Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland, has reportedly been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

A-Plus

Mr Ankomah tested positive for the Covid-19 on Friday, April 10, 2020, and has been sent to the Intensive Care Unit in a London Hospital, the reports say.

A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, believes Mr Ankomah, who is also Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the Western region, should experience the same healthcare system available to his constituents.

“As he enjoys better healthcare in the UK, he should ask himself, what will happen if the people of Sekondi who voted for him to become MP for many years test positive to coronavirus. Will they get the same healthcare he is getting in the UK?

“If yes, then please bring him to the hospital in his constituency for treatment. He’ll be fine,” A-Plus posted on Facebook.