There is currently a ban on public gatherings in Ghana and across many parts of the world as the world fights the dread Coronavirus (COVID-19).

But many churches have found novel ways of reaching out to their congregants and other Christians through social media, radio and television and many have embraced these new ways of worship.

But a video of this family has gone viral after the members had a church service in their house.

The family members did not only join a church service on television while in the house but they dressed up like they were going to worship in church.

In the video, the family, led by the mother and father, could be seen beautifully dressed in their living room participating in a church service being held on TV.

Later, an offering bowl was passed around for the family members to give their offerings after the sermon.

Watch the video below: