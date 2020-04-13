It’s two years after the late Dancehall songstress, Ebony Reigns won the Artiste Of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

It was a historic feat as she became the first female Artiste to achieve the feat in the history of the VGMA.

Just as her successor was going to be named at the 20th VGMA (last year), a scuffle broke between the two main contenders; Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy marring the awards.

Subsequently, Organisers, Charterhouse withheld the result for the overall Artiste of the Year.

The decision meant that 2018 Artiste of the Year, late Ebony Reigns still held the title – Artiste Of the Year (For two consecutive years).

Appearing so strange is the fact that, this year’s award also seems to be in limbo, as most events have been sidelined and cancelled to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

Considering the rate at which coronavirus is spreading, one will not be entirely wrong to conclude that the 21st VGMAs is on the brink of being set aside; if no last-minute intervention comes up.

In an interview with Konxeptworae.com, Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, expressed happiness at the turn of events, confidently noting that her late daughter, Ebony, will reign as VGMA Artiste of the Year for three-years in a row.

“It means the Queen will still be the occupant of the seat, hence reigning for three consecutive years, there is no two ways about that, the Queen Nana Hemaa Ebony still reigns,” Ebony’s father noted.

“Hahaha, I am glad it’s happening this way though, I must admit that I am highly glad, hehehehee,“ the elated father remarked.

But wait! Let’s not be too quick to conclude; The VGMA May pull a last-minute surprise.

Aside completely calling off the awards, the game board may as well go for other options if they intend to still push through with the 21st VGMA regardless of the coronavirus concerns.

They may either postpone it indefinitely or hold a virtual VGMA ceremony online.

Rolling out a system to announce and honour deserving winners.

In line with official guidance against large gatherings of people, they may announce winners at a live-streamed event, monitored by nominees and fans via a live link.