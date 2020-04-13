The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is entreating border residents to comply with directives aimed at combating the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Service, in a statement issued Monday, April 13, reminded persons living along border towns and the general public that “all borders remain closed to human traffic until further notice.”

“We, therefore, urged them to cooperate and volunteer information to the GIS about persons who aid and abet illegal entry into the country to enable the Service apprehend such persons and stop the spread of the virus,” Head of Public Affairs, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, advised in the release.

