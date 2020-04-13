Over 20 people have been sent back home by security personnel Monday morning when they arrived at the Labadi beach also known as the La Beach Resort in Accra.

According to the security men, they had to apply force because some of them refused to go back home.

The police say they will be there throughout the day and at night, especially because it’s a holiday to ensure that no one comes to the beach.

The security moves come after some residents ignored the President’s lockdown directives to chill at the Chokor beach in Accra on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Ghana Police Service has, however, warned that any person found at any beach in Ghana will be arrested as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a bid to restore sanity, the security personnel mounted barriers at the beaches to ensure that holiday makers are sacked.