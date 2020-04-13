Peter Okoye says when he met his wife, Lola Omotayo, 18 years ago, he was out for his gains.

Peter Okoye was a member of the defunct group, Psquare.

The music star made this known during an Instagram live with his fans on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

According to him, he had no money when he met his wife and was a gold digger. He went on to advise other men to be smart when it comes to picking a partner.

“I met my wife 18 years ago, I was a gold digger. When I met her, I had nothing. Men make una wise up, every woman nor be hoe, every woman nor be slay queen. Pick one, make am the way you want am to be.

“My wife was never perfect, don’t get me wrong, do you know what I did? Na how I want her she be and she made me the way she wanted,” she wrote.

Okoye and Lola Omotayo got married in 2013 in a well-attended wedding.

They are blessed with two children, Cameron and Aliona.