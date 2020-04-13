Ghanaian screen goddess, Jackie Appiah, has shared a video of her gold-themed living room on social media to the admiration of her fans.

She is undoubtedly one of the richest celebrated actresses in the country, hardly do you come across her flaunting her riches.

But in the video, she could be seen standing in the middle of her plush living room.

Dressed in a t-shirt, pair of leggings and a pair of sneakers, Jackie looked to be on her way out for her physical exercise regime.

A quick look around Jackie’s living room showed it to be gold and white-themed in colour.

While the room is painted white and cream, the furniture is white with gold-colored trimmings.

Watch video below:

Credit: ghpage