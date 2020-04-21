Actress, Kisa Gbekle, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is gambling with the lives of Ghanaians amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

President Akufo-Addo, delivering his 7th update on the COVID-19, rescinded the three-week partial lockdown on Ghanaians giving the citizenry freedom of movement.

He, however, advised Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, there is a mixed feeling among some celebrities in the country regarding the lifting of restrictions on movement by the First Man.

MORE:

Reacting to the President’s decision, Kisa Gbekle held a strong view that the lockdown lift is a ”numbers game” and as a result the more cases Ghana records, the more money the President and his government gets to receive.

”Don’t forget, the higher the number of cases recorded the more money the government receives. Is a numbers game, you think someone cares about you? Expect double cases very soon. Your life is in your own hands. Hold it like an egg.”