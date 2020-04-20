Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed who his barber was during the lockdown period.

According to him, his wife was doing justice to his hair because men’s hair usually needs cutting much more frequently than women’s.

“My wife was the one barbering my hair during the three weeks lockdown because there was no way I could call my barber to come to my house.

“So now that the ban has been lifted, I will discharge my wife and get my barber to do the job,” he said in an interview on Joy News when he was asked how he coped with his hair during the lockdown.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced the lifting of the three-week lockdown in Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the president, however, stated all other social distancing measures are still in place. Churches, schools both public and private, will still remain shut.