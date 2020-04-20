Allegations that the government is distributing food to the vulnerable along party lines amid the coronavirus lockdown, is “odd and weird,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

The Information Minister says he has not heard any validation of the claim made by Klottey Korle Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

“Let us be factual,” Mr Nkrumah told Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ ‘The Lockdown’ programme on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 7th address to the nation on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP questioned the substance of the claims.

He said the National Democratic Congress MP and her colleagues have failed to prove their claim.