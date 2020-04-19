President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed the nation for the seventh time since the country began its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Throughout his addresses, the President has been announcing changes to measures being taken to protect the citizens including enforcing health directives, issuing and extending a lockdown.

Coronavirus: Partial lockdown lifted

Ban on social gatherings still in force

In his address today, the President lifted the restriction on movement imposed on Ghanaians in Greater Accra, Kumasi, Tema and some parts of the Central region.

Check out the Infographics below: