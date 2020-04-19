President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the three-week lockdown imposed in some parts of the country in order to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Although the lifting of the restrictions may come as a reprieve to the many whose livelihoods may have been hit hard following the imposition, access to some major sectors remains restricted.

Th country’s borders remain closed.

Also, the ban on social gatherings, including religious gatherings as well as the strict adherence to social distancing protocol, remain in place, the President said.