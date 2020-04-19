President Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.

According to the President, the decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give government the opportunity to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive so they can be isolated for treatment.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, the President said the decision which takes effect from Monday, April 20, follows achievements made with aggressive contact tracing and enhanced testing capacities which have made it possible to contain the spread in Ghana.

Four major cities, Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, had been placed under a three-week lockdown purposely to hold the spread of the coronavirus.

The initial two-week restrictions imposed on these areas saw a further seven days extension as the nation waited for test results from some 14,000 samples taken, the President stated in his last address to the nation.

He explained that, with Ghana having received the test results of some 68,591 contacts, and with the majority of tests being undertaken over the last 3 weeks, 1,042 persons, i.e. 1.5%, have been confirmed as positive, with 67,549, i.e. 98.5%, testing negative.

…More soon…