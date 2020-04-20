Covid-19 Update Watch this video and share with us your views. 👏👏 Posted by Nhyira 104.5 FM on Saturday, April 18, 2020

An unidentified taxi driver has created a new hand-washing technique to keep passengers clean before entering in for a ride.

The innovation, planted on the rear of the car consists of liquid soap, water and tissue which is operated manually.

SEE ALSO

To conserve water, the tank from which the water oozes out through the pipe is situated in the car and operated by the driver.

The taxi driver also provides a slot where used tissues will be dumped until it is ready for disposal when full.