Actress Princess Shyngle says no matter the number of years her husband is going to spend in prison, she will still wait for him.

Princess Shyngle and the husband got engaged last year before he was jailed for an offence that she is yet to reveal to the public through her numerous Instagram videos.

The actress and movie producer took to her Instagram account to confess his love for the husband by promising him “for better for worse.”

She said: “I can’t wait I feel sorry for our neighbors that entire week I miss youuuuuu @fredericbadji1 I know you’re having a bad day today and I know you’re gonna see this post and I know it’ll definitely make you smile @fredericbadji1 , I love you and I always want you to know that I’m not going anywhere I don’t care how long I’ll be right here waiting for you.”