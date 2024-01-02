On Tuesday morning, taxi drivers at S.C.C. in the Weija Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region staged a demonstration protesting the demolition of their structures, which they claim occurred on December 31, 2024.

The irate taxi drivers accused a developer associated with the Jubilee House of deploying land guards to carry out the demolition of the structure housing their personal belongings at the station.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Kwesi Badu, is said to be a national security operator.

The demonstration left scores of passengers stranded at the Gicel estate taxi rank as more than 200 taxi drivers decided to suspend their services in protest.

In an interview with Adom News, the leaders of the protesting drivers called for the immediate arrest of Kwesi Badu, labeling his actions as unlawful.

“What Kwesi Badu has done is unacceptable. He demolished our building, and we have chosen not to resume work until he is apprehended. The developer brought bulldozers to pull down our structure, which not only houses our personal belongings but also serves as a place for customers to wait comfortably for their turn to board a taxi. As taxi drivers, we have families to support, and if this situation persists, providing for our families will become a significant challenge,” one of the leaders expressed.

The drivers contested the developer’s claim to the land, asserting that the disputed area is government land allocated to them by the Weija Gbawe Assembly.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Turkson, the SCC District Police Commander, received a petition on behalf of Weija-Gbawe MCC and assured that necessary actions will be taken to address the grievances.

