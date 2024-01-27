Weija-Gbawe Member of Parliament (MP), Tina Mensah, has insisted her contender, Jerry Ahmed is a foreigner and does not qualify to contest the race.

Describing herself as the landlord, the Deputy Health Minister stated that, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) is a foreigner, adding the seat was not for sale.

The two time MP made these remarks in an interview on Adom TV after casting her vote in the primaries on Saturday.

The MP who is confident about her victory stated there is nowhere constituents will overlook her track record and vote for a rented aspirant.

“I am the landlord and will continue to say that Weija Gbawe is not for sale. He is not a member of the constituency so I am the one delegates will vote for,” she bragged.

Tina Mensah had earlier alleged that, some constituency executives have been swayed by financial influence to impose their preferred candidate on the constituents, despite the candidate not residing in the constituency.

