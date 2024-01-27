A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Weija-Gbawe constituency has vowed to vote against incumbent Member of Parliament.

The angry young woman in an interview on JoyNews claimed the MP left her out while sharing money prior to the election.

She claimed when she rushed to the location, she was told her name was not on the list.

“I am unhappy that I didn’t get my share of money given out at midnight by incumbent MP Tina Mensah. I heard they were sharing money and they told me my name was missing” she fumed.

She revealed that, whiles Tina Mensah gave each delegate GH¢2000, her contender, Jerry Ahmed shared just GH¢200 Saturday morning.

“I will vote for a different person because I am not pleased.” she added.

Delegate unhappy she didn’t get her share of money given out at midnight by Incumbent MP Tina Mensah, vows to vote her out. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/kiGoe2wqsz — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) January 27, 2024

