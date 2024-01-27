A 67-year-old New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate Agnes Aryeetey, has left a section of Ghanaians in shock after showing up to vote in the ongoing primaries.

In a video shared on X formerly Twitter by Accra-based TV3, the old woman unable to walk on her own was assisted by a stick and her daughter.

Madam Aryeetey disclosed she has been a delegate for the past 10 years and couldn’t afford to miss out on the election despite her current state.

She commended the party leadership for a smooth, free and fair process.

When asked who she voted for, the elderly woman replied, “My daughter completed school and had no job but God has given her one so I voted for God.”

