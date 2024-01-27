Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo has successfully cast her vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Miss Safo who is seeking re-election voted at the Atomic Basket Ball Park on Saturday morning.

The embattled MP gave a wild smile as she moved round to engage delegates, with a two-sure sign in the air.

Ms. Safo survived the 2020 primary by eight votes to retain the seat.

However, for the past three years, she was based in the United States and party faithful, including fellow parliamentarians publicly questioned her loyalty, given the NPP’s numerical handicap in the hung Parliament.

She faces fierce contest from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority Michael Oquaye Jnr, who lost the 2020 contest narrowly.

A new face, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady has is also in the race.