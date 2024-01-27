The Asante Akyem South parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern region has been marred by confusion.

The confusion was over the billboard of Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffuor popularly known as Obour at the voting centre.

The huge billboard was reportedly mounted a few steps away from the voting center days before the primaries.

However, some delegates protested the location and demanded its removal.

But Obour argued that, the current location was previously not a voting centre, hence the reason it was mounted there.

After several heated exchanges, the aspirant accepted for the billboard to be moved to a different location far from the voting centre.

ALSO READ: