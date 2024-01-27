Police have whisked away the constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region.

He is alleged to be a polling agent for incumbent MP K.T. Hammond.

The police have instructed that party executives leave the voting center until the election is over.

Already, all 14 executives of the party in the constituency have declared their support for the incumbent MP, KT Hammond.

Their absence from the center is to avoid any potential inducement.

K.T. Hammond also the Minister for Trade and Industry is being challenged by Sammy Binfoh Darkwah, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Dr. Enoch Acheampong, and Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah.

Voting is ongoing across the country. A total of 321 candidates are contending for tickets to represent the NPP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

33 of these candidates going unopposed. The Electoral Commission is supervising the election.