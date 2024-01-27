Titus Glover, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East has predicted victory for Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries at Ayawaso Central.

Speaking to Citi News, Titus Glover praised Henry Quartey’s diligent efforts and expressed confidence in his ability to secure success in the election due to his hard work.

Glover underscored the significance of well-known NPP figures rallying behind Quartey, citing his substantial contributions to President Akufo-Addo’s administration and the government as grounds for support.

“He is working so hard for the government and the constituency and I see nothing wrong with supporting him to win. Henry Quartey will win; even if it is one vote, he has won. Remember, I went to Parliament with three votes and that record has not been broken,” Glover remarked.

He also noted the smooth voting process in the constituency and urged the media to report accurately without inciting tensions.

“Preach the message that here [the voting center] is peaceful and so serene and delegates are casting their ballots peacefully,” Glover urged.

For his part, Henry Quartey attributed his confidence in winning the poll to his faith.

“By the grace of God, I have a God that I serve and that is what is inspiring my confidence” he added.

ALSO READ:

NPP primaries: Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong clash at voting center