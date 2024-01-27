The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and his contender, Ralph Agyapong have clashed at a voting center in the constituency.

The tension unfolded when Mr. Asenso-Boakye began singing at the voting center which Ralph Agyapong deemed unprofessional.

But for the intervention of the police, the two men would have traded blows at the polling center.

Mr. Agyapong, brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong is hoping to unseat Mr. Asenso-Boakye in the ongoing parliamentary primaries.

But the Minister for Works and Housing is confident delegates will retain him to continue his good works.