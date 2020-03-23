A coconut seller has become the toast of social media users after a photo of a hand-washing stand he mounted near his selling point emerged online.

Ghana, just like the rest of the world, is fighting the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and has already recorded 24 cases with one person passing away.

Among the many pieces of advice from health professionals, the most important has been personal hygiene, particularly the washing of hands with soap and alcohol-based sanitisers.

In his bid to help stop the spread of the disease, the coconut seller, who is said to be based in Cape Coast, decided to mount hand-washing stand for his customers.

The hand-washing stand was made with a veronica bucket and liquid soap standing right beside the seller’s joint which is located near the Atta Mills Library.

According to Vishnu Quojo Dadzie Coleman, who shared his photo on Facebook, this coconut seller mounted a hand-washing basin where customers are directed to wash their hands with soap and running water before they enjoy their coconut.

After sharing the photo in the popular Facebook group called ‘Tell It All’, many in the group showered praises on the coconut seller for doing the right thing.