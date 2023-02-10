Taxi drivers at Ho Abutia, a suburb of the Volta Region, say the introduction of tricycles locally known as Mahama Can Do or Pragya is collapsing their business in the area.

While the pragya drivers have argued that the intervention of the tricycle is timely and a saviour to the unemployment rate, taxi drivers say it is an impediment to their sales.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, some taxi drivers, who shared their grievances said they have lost passengers to the pragya drivers who charge 50 pesewas lesser.

“Because of the introduction of the Pragya in the region and the increment of fuel currently, we charge passengers GHS 3 while the Pragya drivers also charge GHS 2.50. Some passengers prefer the pragya to the taxi which is now collapsing our business due to difference,’’ a taxi driver explained.

Another commented: “Because we are all at the taxi station we don’t get enough money because of the number of times one will work.

‘’Because of ‘Pragya’ people don’t chatter taxi as dropping as they used to, unless the person has a huge load,’’ another chipped in.

They urged the government to do something about their current situation as taxi drivers in the country.

The taxi Station union chairman for Abutia, Prius God’s Love also in an interview with Adom News added his voice to the current situation of the taxi business in the area by the taxi drivers and also called for government’s intervention.

SEE ALSO