Valentine has come early for musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, formerly known as Tic Tac’s wife.

The celebrated musician has taken the celebration of his wife’s birthday to another level.

Tictac has described his wife, Abena Serwaa Ampaafe as a soul mate with whom he has survived many adversities and challenges.

The “Kwani Kwani” hitmaker in celebrating this loyalty on his wife’s birthday, has decided to do so on giant billboards in Accra and Kumasi.

When adomonline.com contacted him to understand his motivation for this massive celebration, he said “sometimes we need to celebrate them, bro, they go through a lot for us”.

Tictac has also taken to Instagram to share the news.

Find his Instagram post below: