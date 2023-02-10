Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, formerly known as Tic Tac, has flaunted his adorable wife in a post that has attracted thousands of eyes.

The hiplife legend eulogised his wife, Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe on the occasion of her birthday.

He shared their wedding photos to describe the joy he feels that he gets to experience her love forever.

He gushed over both her inner and outer beauty while praying their love lasts forever.

A part of his post read:

“Real beauty is not what the eyes can behold but what the heart can hold. What we see with our eyes will vanish someday, but what we store in our heart will stay forever.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony a few years ago and have been inseparable ever since.

They are parents to two children – a girl and a boy.