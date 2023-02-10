The Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) has explained how the commission deals with donations they receive from big people in the country despite their source of wealth.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Acting Director, Public Affairs at the Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah, said in as much as there are people who deal in drugs to get their source of income, they try as much as possible to investigate the source of their wealth before they receive their donations.

“Before you claim that someone or a big person in the country is dealing in drugs as a source of income, I am sure you would have done thorough investigations and our job is to authenticate such a claim.

“We sometimes hear people say that huge donations from such big people are not genuine and so we should reject the donations but as a commission, we try as hard as we could to ascertain that indeed such a person is dealing in drugs before we go ahead and take any donations from such a person,” he explained.

Mr Opoku Amoah continued that: “We don’t just go around soliciting funds from all sorts of people. We do our own background checks of the source of that person’s income if indeed it’s genuine.”