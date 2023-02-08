Celebrated English actor, Idris Elba, born Idrissa Akuna Elba, has revealed that he shed tears after watching his ‘Beast of no Nation’ movie.

According to the 50-year-old film maker, he is so proud of young Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, who starred in the ‘Beast of no Nation’ movie and has now moved on to bigger and better things.

“I shed tears for that movie because that movie is sad and Abraham Attah is incredible. Abraham Attah has now moved on to bigger and better things and I’m so proud of him,” he said.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM, Idris Elba said his movie in Ghana has made him aware that there are unearthed talents in Africa.

“That movie made me think that there’s a lot more talents whether in Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire or Sierra Leone and that there’s unearthed talent that people need to see on the screens,” he disclosed.

Aside from acting, Elba performs as a DJ under the moniker DJ Big Driis or Idris and as an R&B singer.

In 2006, he was named in the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World.

