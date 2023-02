British Actor, Idris Elba, was at Manhyia Palace on Sunday to pay homage to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III at the first Akwasidae of the year 2023.

He led his movie production crew to take shots of the events for his upcoming movie.

Below are photos on his visit: