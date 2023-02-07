Legendary Rocky Dawuni has likened his job in Ghana’s music industry to that of Biblical John the Baptist following his recognition at the just ended 2023 Grammys.

Just as the revered Baptist pioneered the preaching work, which Jesus Christ intensified and further baptised him to symbolize his fate of being the Messiah, Rocky Dawuni is positive his nominations at the Grammys will open doors for junior artistes.

The Afro-roots singer is the first Ghanaian to ever be nominated for the global awards in December 2015 after which he has gone ahead to receive two more nominations.

His sixth studio album titled Branches of The Same Tree was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2015.

His 8th studio release, Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1 was nominated during the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2019 and at the just-ended 65th edition, he got his third Grammy nomination; the Best Global Music Performance for his work Neva Bow Down.

In all three instances, he failed to clench the awards, but he said in a recent interview that his consistent recognition is enough to prove he is doing something right so far as music is in question.

Speaking on his losses, he said as a ‘John the Baptist’, he would eventually win an award or exit the stage for another befitting artiste to grab it on his behalf.

“I have a victory mindset all the time and that’s why my music is at where it at and I’m gonna keep having the victory mindset. I am like John the Baptist; I go out and prepare the way and sometimes it’s either you are the one or you’re preparing the way for others to walk through. But in the long run, the glory belongs to Ghana,” he said.

On who he is confident can finally win a Grammy for Ghana, Rocky Dawuni stated the ‘big S’ – Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie, Sherif, as well as Wiyaala and the likes.

