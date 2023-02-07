Some disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, polling stations and constituency executives in the Aowin constituency in the Western North Region have threatened to disrupt any attempt to re-organise constituency election in the area.

The National Executive Council of the NPP has released a letter for a re-run of the Aowin Constituency election following the ‘unfair’ disqualification of some aspirants during the election time.

The then-disqualified aspirants petitioned the National Executives on the said issue, and finally, NEC ruled for an election re-run tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for the Organiser, Women’s Organiser and Assistant Secretary positions.

Upon hearing the release from the party’s national executives, at a press conference, some of the party members ordered a court injunction on the election re-run but it seems that wouldn’t be a solution.

However, they have called on the national executives to halt their decisions if they want to see peace in the Aowin constituency.

Elvis Rutherford Benin, the current constituency organiser, revealed during a media address that they have placed an injunction on the re-run of the Aowin constituency election.

He called on the party hierarchy to stop the decision to re-organise the elections for the respective positions. He and his supporters threatened to face anyone who attempts to re-organise the election.

Also, some of the party supporters called on the party’s hierarchy to inject the budget allocated for the elections into their businesses.