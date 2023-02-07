New Patriotic Party
Some disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, polling stations and constituency executives in the Aowin constituency in the Western North Region have threatened to disrupt any attempt to re-organise constituency election in the area.

The National Executive Council of the NPP has released a letter for a re-run of the Aowin Constituency election following the ‘unfair’ disqualification of some aspirants during the election time.

The then-disqualified aspirants petitioned the National Executives on the said issue, and finally, NEC ruled for an election re-run tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for the Organiser, Women’s Organiser and Assistant Secretary positions.

Upon hearing the release from the party’s national executives, at a press conference, some of the party members ordered a court injunction on the election re-run but it seems that wouldn’t be a solution.

However, they have called on the national executives to halt their decisions if they want to see peace in the Aowin constituency.

Elvis Rutherford Benin, the current constituency organiser, revealed during a media address that they have placed an injunction on the re-run of the Aowin constituency election.

He called on the party hierarchy to stop the decision to re-organise the elections for the respective positions. He and his supporters threatened to face anyone who attempts to re-organise the election.

Also, some of the party supporters called on the party’s hierarchy to inject the budget allocated for the elections into their businesses.