Deputy Fisheries Minister, Moses Anim, has announced the launch of the National Safe Certification and Licensing Scheme.

The scheme seeks to certify fish processors with the aim to check the poor handling and processing of fish in the country.

Aside from boosting the exportation of fish products, he said the certification scheme involves training persons in the fish preservation and processing business on hygienic and healthy methods for public consumption.

“We started the class one part in 2019, so class two is what we’ve launched. We’re collaborating with the Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, University of Ghana, and other stakeholders who are into post-harvest handling of fish to ensure hygienic preservation and processing of fish products for consumption.

“About three million Ghanaians are in the fish business. Our goal is to train persons involved in the fish preservation and processing business to work under healthy and hygienic conditions, You can visit the zonal offices to access training and get certified,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Anim, who doubles as MP for the Trobu constituency, explained that the training involves healthy preservation methods, proper working apparel, the right working equipment, and the environment.

He urged the general public to patronize local fish products so as to reduce the importation rate of seafood.