The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will soon receive funds from the Ministry of Finance to support the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme.

According to the Sector Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, some feasibility studies are ongoing to determine the viability of the programme and the amount needed.

“As regulators, we remain resolute to create a conducive environment to improve the state of aquaculture through ongoing regulatory reforms to sanitise the industry to enable it to contribute more meaningfully to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“Notable reforms being undertaken include; revision of the fisheries and aquaculture policy to provide strategic direction for the sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture in Ghana and an engagement with the Ministry of Finance to finance the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme at the national level,” she said.

Speaking at the launch of the Aquaculture Ghana Event, Mrs Koomson said the project is part of measures to ensure a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“A working team is currently carrying out a feasibility study for further attention by the Ministry of Finance,” she said.

The Chamber of Aquaculture launched the “Aquaculture Ghana Event” to provide a platform for stakeholders to interact and find long-term solutions for the challenges affecting the sector. This will allow industry players to exhibit their goods and services and also celebrate achievements in the sector.

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Aquaculture, Jacob Adzikah, indicated that one of the major challenges the event seeks to address is governance and employment structures in the sector.

“As an industry, we always have employment opportunities which come with certain challenges. Through this event, we’re going to have the opportunity to engage with employers as well as employees to understand their concerns. We will then through dialogue find solutions to challenges prevailing in the aquaculture sector,” he intimated.

Norway is the world’s second-largest producer of seafood. Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Ingrid Mollestad promised to share her country’s strategy to becoming among the best in aquaculture.

“Seafood in Norway is our most important export after Oil and Gas. Norwegian fish is exported to over 100 countries. We’re now the second biggest exporter after China. There have been so many things that have happened in this industry, but we’re willing to share experience and technical advice to Ghana,” she stated.

This year’s Aquaculture Ghana Event is themed Fostering Stakeholder Collaboration for Sustainable Aquaculture Industry.