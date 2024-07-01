The 2024 fishing closed season officially begins today, July 1 and will run to July 31.

This date bans the artisanal and inshore fleets while that of the industrial fleets will run till August 31.

Ahead of the closure, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson on Tuesday engaged members of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) within the Greater Accra Region.

Mrs Koomson who doubles as the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament urged them to take the sea as a human being that must be protected and cared for to sustain the livelihoods and survival of current and future generations.

She had earlier stated this year’s compliance levels will be strictly enforced and monitored by all the stakeholders, including the security agencies.

She said fisher folks are in full support of this year’s activity and believe it will yield better results.

She added that, the Ministry in partnership with a Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Norwegian government is undertaking a research on the country’s marine resources, which will inform decisions on how to arrest the depleting stocks and improve fishing.

The Minister also noted that, the Norwegian research vessel, RV Fridtjof Nansen is currently undertaking the transboundary survey to get the data on the current stocks.

ALSO READ: