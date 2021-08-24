The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, says she is not perturbed about the mockery over her spoken English.

According to her, she was a teacher who was later promoted to a headmistress and worked for 21 years, hence, the English language cannot be a barrier for her anywhere.

“Those who think I am poor in English should come again because I was a former headmistress. At Cabinet too we speak English so why the hue and cry?” she queried on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

She, however, admitted she was not a fan of big grammar but was quick to add basic English to express herself is not much of a problem.

The comments of Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, follow massive trolls her vetting garnered on social media.

To some users, she failed to impress at the vetting because she was not fluent in the English language while others claimed she was not fit to be a Minister.

However, several people including a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, jumped to her defence.

Mr Jacobs argued her portfolio was not about the fluency of the English language but touching base with fishermen and speaking their language.

Commenting on the reactions the vetting was met with, she stated: “I was a bit apprehensive after my vetting because of the brouhaha but I was sure to go through.”