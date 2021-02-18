Senior Ghanaian law professor, Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, says he doubts Hawa Koomson can lead or formulate a coherent policy on aquaculture.

Madam Koomson’s difficulty with the English language became apparent during her vetting as she struggled to put together coherent sentences.

Her performance at the Committee has led Kwaku Azar to question why she was the one person settled on for the position among the New Patriotic Party membership.

Questioning her performance, Mr Asare, in a Facebook post, said for instance her answer to the simple question on fish farming raises doubts.

He wrote:

Is Madam Hawa Koomson the most, or even one of the most, qualified person in the NPP to be nominated as the minister of fisheries and aquaculture? Her answer to the simple question on fish farming raises doubts, in my mind anyway, as to whether she can lead the ministry or formulate a coherent policy on aquaculture. However, I may be wrong and Parliament may be satisfied with her answer. #SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Da Yie!