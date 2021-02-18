Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is making waves again on social media after she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The vetting of Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, was characterised by drama.

She tried as much as possible to keep her answers short and simple as the members of the committee bombard her with questions.

The former Special Initiative Minister was asked questions about the procurement of ambulances, one village one dam initiative and a shooting incident that marred voters’ registration exercise in her constituency on July 20, 2020, among others.

MP for Bodi, Sampson Ahi’s request for the minister-designate to define fish farming and give advantages made members of the committee laugh so hard coupled with hilarious reactions on social media.

Vetting Committee:



What is fish farming?

Give some advantages.



Hawa Koomson:



Is the process of rearing of fish in reservoirs, ponds etc.



Advantages.



It makes the farmer earn income and increase their revenue.



Kasoa Rambo that.🤣🤣🤣🤣✍️🤳 — Abena Nsia Nyarko 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@NsiaAvena) February 18, 2021

Despite the minister-designate’s attempt in answering the questions the best way she could, most Ghanaians seem not impressed with her performance.

Everyone is trying so hard to give Hawa Koomson some wiggle room so she can even slightly answer the questions but she’s sworn in her heart to be an embarrassment on national television. — Lexis (@niilexis) February 18, 2021

They have since taken to various social media platforms to express their views on her performance at the vetting.

Joe Wise trying his best to shield Hawa Koomson but still Hawa the Rambo Koomson nor dey see top 😂. Haruna Iddrisu too relax err 😂😂

Hawa Koomson is a Gangster 😂 She dey spy her apor inside pic.twitter.com/XYpXElX6sL — Hag Sita (@sita_iam_hag) February 18, 2021

Hawa Koomson doesn’t know what fish farming is or its advantages? Make she go join the gold track people for afafrom secondary school na the ministries be wrong place give am. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) February 18, 2021

The only competent person to handle our declining fisheries industry is Hawa Koomson?



Akufo Addo doesn’t respect Ghanaians at all. Sad — Aga pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021

Nana addo nominate Hawa Koomson for Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture but she doesn’t know what fish farming is ei😂😂😂😂😂 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 18, 2021

If you’re not able to correctly say what you intended saying in English language and you accurately quoted by a news reporter, how do you claim that you’ve been “quoted out of context” madam Hawa Koomson? — James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) February 18, 2021

Hon.Hawa Koomson,Min.designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Dvpt.says she really regrets the shooting incident that occurred in her constituency during the voters’ registration exercise in July 2020.’I pray it never happens again in the history of Ghana’s politics… — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) February 18, 2021

People are suggesting Madam Hawa Koomson has issues with expression, but insist she can work.



If so, why don’t we allow such nominees to express themselves in their local languages?



After all, we want people who can do the job. I’d prefer that.#Vetting2021 — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 18, 2021

Fisheries Minister designate, Hawa Koomson attempts to define fish farming as well as state some of the advantages.#Vetting2021#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/RBNoeK95Yz — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) February 18, 2021

English is suffering. Hawa Koomson 😂😂. — Aga pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021