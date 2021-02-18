Mavis Hawa Koomson

 Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is making waves again on social media after she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The vetting of Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, was characterised by drama.

She tried as much as possible to keep her answers short and simple as the members of the committee bombard her with questions.

The former Special Initiative Minister was asked questions about the procurement of ambulances, one village one dam initiative and a shooting incident that marred voters’ registration exercise in her constituency on July 20, 2020, among others.

MP for Bodi, Sampson Ahi’s request for the minister-designate to define fish farming and give advantages made members of the committee laugh so hard coupled with hilarious reactions on social media.

Despite the minister-designate’s attempt in answering the questions the best way she could, most Ghanaians seem not impressed with her performance.

They have since taken to various social media platforms to express their views on her performance at the vetting.

Read more reactions below:




