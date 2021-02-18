Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is making waves again on social media after she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The vetting of Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, was characterised by drama.
She tried as much as possible to keep her answers short and simple as the members of the committee bombard her with questions.
The former Special Initiative Minister was asked questions about the procurement of ambulances, one village one dam initiative and a shooting incident that marred voters’ registration exercise in her constituency on July 20, 2020, among others.
MP for Bodi, Sampson Ahi’s request for the minister-designate to define fish farming and give advantages made members of the committee laugh so hard coupled with hilarious reactions on social media.
Vetting Committee:— Abena Nsia Nyarko 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@NsiaAvena) February 18, 2021
What is fish farming?
Give some advantages.
Hawa Koomson:
Is the process of rearing of fish in reservoirs, ponds etc.
Advantages.
It makes the farmer earn income and increase their revenue.
Kasoa Rambo that.🤣🤣🤣🤣✍️🤳
ALSO READ:
Despite the minister-designate’s attempt in answering the questions the best way she could, most Ghanaians seem not impressed with her performance.
Everyone is trying so hard to give Hawa Koomson some wiggle room so she can even slightly answer the questions but she’s sworn in her heart to be an embarrassment on national television.— Lexis (@niilexis) February 18, 2021
They have since taken to various social media platforms to express their views on her performance at the vetting.
Read more reactions below:
Joe Wise trying his best to shield Hawa Koomson but still Hawa the Rambo Koomson nor dey see top 😂. Haruna Iddrisu too relax err 😂😂— Hag Sita (@sita_iam_hag) February 18, 2021
Hawa Koomson is a Gangster 😂 She dey spy her apor inside pic.twitter.com/XYpXElX6sL
Hawa Koomson doesn’t know what fish farming is or its advantages? Make she go join the gold track people for afafrom secondary school na the ministries be wrong place give am.— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) February 18, 2021
The only competent person to handle our declining fisheries industry is Hawa Koomson?— Aga pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021
Akufo Addo doesn’t respect Ghanaians at all. Sad
Nana addo nominate Hawa Koomson for Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture but she doesn’t know what fish farming is ei😂😂😂😂😂— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 18, 2021
If you’re not able to correctly say what you intended saying in English language and you accurately quoted by a news reporter, how do you claim that you’ve been “quoted out of context” madam Hawa Koomson?— James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) February 18, 2021
Hon.Hawa Koomson,Min.designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Dvpt.says she really regrets the shooting incident that occurred in her constituency during the voters’ registration exercise in July 2020.’I pray it never happens again in the history of Ghana’s politics…— B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) February 18, 2021
People are suggesting Madam Hawa Koomson has issues with expression, but insist she can work.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 18, 2021
If so, why don’t we allow such nominees to express themselves in their local languages?
After all, we want people who can do the job. I’d prefer that.#Vetting2021
Everyone is trying so hard to give Hawa Koomson some wiggle room so she can even slightly answer the questions but she’s sworn in her heart to be an embarrassment on national television.— Lexis (@niilexis) February 18, 2021
Fisheries Minister designate, Hawa Koomson attempts to define fish farming as well as state some of the advantages.#Vetting2021#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/RBNoeK95Yz— Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) February 18, 2021
English is suffering. Hawa Koomson 😂😂.— Aga pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) February 18, 2021
I’ll be very surprised if the appointments committee really clears Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson to be Fisheries and Acquaculture minister. She doesn’t cut. She seems to know little to nothing about the portfolio she’s going to handle. I want more women in government but not like this.— Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) February 18, 2021