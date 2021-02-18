Preparations for the mid-semester exam at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been plagued with news of a heartbroken student.

The hysteria on the school’s campus is over a yet-to-be-identified gentleman who was filmed wailing uncontrollably on his bed.

Per information generated on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, the said girlfriend named Bridget abruptly ended their relationship.

But, the victim, who is obviously head over heels in love, reacted emotionally to the news. Some students claimed he had not, since the break-up, woken up from his bed.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the fresher is seen surrounded by persons believed to be his roommates who were consoling him.

However, the gentleman was too embarrassed to show his face as other students in the Conti Hall were frolicking around his room.

RELATED

Some students were busily shouting “oh Bridget” as part of their jama.

This is the second viral heartbreak to be recorded in KNUST’s Conti Hall.

The first was Sammy, who made a name for pleading vehemently with his lover, Nana Ama, who dumped him for cheating.

Below are some videos and tweets of the incident:

Another broken at Conti. Oh Bridget why💔😂😅 pic.twitter.com/oyKlmMRIIo — KNUST DJ SAFETY (@djsafety_gh) February 17, 2021

From Nana Ama to Bridget …KNUST why pic.twitter.com/IqKRg7Olsx — Base Africa TV (@BaseAfricaTV_Gh) February 18, 2021

Bro code : 108



Never give 100% love to a woman.. Divide it 15% for her and keep the remaining 85% in your pocket in case broken heart happen.. 🤝🤝👍



But still ooh Bridget 😭😭😭😭😭😂💔 — KNUST VC OBIRI DAN$O🇬🇭 (@Suro__Nnipa) February 18, 2021

KNUST boys nor be fam kraaa oh Bridget give chairman broken heart wey them do morale give bridget😂😂😂😂the broken heart dier ego reach everybody — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 18, 2021

Another broken heart in Knust!!! Fear girls called Bridget 😂💔🌚 — AMERICAN BORLA BIRD 🇺🇸🦅 (@IprimeMoney) February 18, 2021