After suffering social media trolls over his viral heartbreak video, Sammy, a level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) seems to be gradually recovering from the pain.

This comes after Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, Head of Public Relations at KNUST announced Sammy was being taken through counselling to ensure his full recovery.

In a new video Adomonline.com sighted on Instagram, Sammy was seen laughing his heart out over a comment an unidentified friend made.

Videos of Sammy weeping went viral after his girlfriend, whose name only came up as Nana Ama, dumped him.

The viral video made him the talk on social media amid leading Twitter trends.

Watch the video below: