Singer Mzbel has revealed she once took to skin bleaching because she felt “ugly”.
In a Facebook post, she said at the time, she thought being black meant she was “dirty” which dimmed her confidence.
However, Mzbel’s decision to become a light skin girl came with grave consequences, she stated.
Years later, the ’16 years’ hitmaker, who has time to reflect, said her actions were as a result of self-hate.
“I shared my story and got help, now I’ve learned to say: ‘You know what? I am a beautiful black woman,” she wrote.
Discouraging others from doing same she disclosed that she suffered horrible side effects from the products she used.
Read the full post below:
“I used to think I was ugly. I thought being black is dirty, so I took to skin bleaching and suffered horrible side effects years later. But that is the result of self-hate.
“I shared my story and got help, now I’ve learned to say: ‘You know what? I am a beautiful black woman. FanteKrobo, 100% Ghanaian.