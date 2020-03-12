Singer Mzbel has revealed she once took to skin bleaching because she felt “ugly”.

In a Facebook post, she said at the time, she thought being black meant she was “dirty” which dimmed her confidence.

However, Mzbel’s decision to become a light skin girl came with grave consequences, she stated.

Years later, the ’16 years’ hitmaker, who has time to reflect, said her actions were as a result of self-hate.

“I shared my story and got help, now I’ve learned to say: ‘You know what? I am a beautiful black woman,” she wrote.

Discouraging others from doing same she disclosed that she suffered horrible side effects from the products she used.

Read the full post below:

“I used to think I was ugly. I thought being black is dirty, so I took to skin bleaching and suffered horrible side effects years later. But that is the result of self-hate.

“I shared my story and got help, now I’ve learned to say: ‘You know what? I am a beautiful black woman. FanteKrobo, 100% Ghanaian.

#Goddess #IndependentWoman #NanaEkuaBentuma“