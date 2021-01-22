Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is making waves again on social media after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented a full list of his ministerial nominees for his second term on Thursday, January 22, 2021.

In this list, some names have already sparked debates.

Since the list was released, there have been concerns raised about the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister-Designate Hawa Koomson who is on record to have fired gunshots at a voter registration centre.

To many, the President shouldn’t have appointed her for the second time considering her record in her constituency.

Following these, a section of Ghanaians questioned if her actions were befitting of a Minister and a Member of Parliament.

Her new appointment has, thus, been met with questions and concerns.

Check out some of the reactions of social media below:

Petition against Hawa Koomson. Who’s with me? — Ghana Man ©️ #ENDSARS 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@mfantsinyi) January 22, 2021

Parliament can’t pass him

Gun wielding politician why are in Kosovo

Hawa Koomson doesn’t develop ministerial appointment https://t.co/v4L77fiVJ3 — Ato Quamina (@AtoQuamina) January 22, 2021

Yaanom are here ranting that they will advise themselves if Hawa Koomson, Ursula & co are approved at vetting. 😆 please advise yourself already… — Ntoma_Wura (@clintapp) January 22, 2021

The funny thing is, when Ursula and Hawa Koomson are rejected, they will start playing the gender card. — Marvine (@marvine313) January 22, 2021

You don’t want Hawa Koomson, Ursula Owusu or Adjoa Sarfo to be ministers yet you’re complaining about gender balance on President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nomination list??



What is the colour of your hypocrisy Dear? pic.twitter.com/y0bJm99pO4 — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) January 22, 2021

@NAkufoAddo you tolerate violent people!



Hawa Koomson does not deserve this ! https://t.co/LLL3WGQyqo — #iChooseJM (@JMbapeppy) January 22, 2021

Why are the NDC scared of Hawa Koomson? She’s too tough for them I guess. — Kay (@Kwesi_Agyei_) January 22, 2021

The Reckless, Violent-Obsessed,Gun-Wielding MP for ASEC, Hawa Koomson has been nominated as Minister designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. This is Akufo-Addo’s TACIT ENDORSEMENT of her RECKLESSNESS!!! Such a Shame ! — Edem Agbana 🇬🇭 (@edemagbana) January 21, 2021

You’re bleeding. The competent Hawa Koomson delivered at the special development initiatives ministry which has served its purpose. She spearheaded the ambulance per a constituency, a million-dollar per a constituency for capital investment projects and more! Stop your nonfa — Edward Amponsah (@EdwardA81865237) January 22, 2021

One Person who will have a lot of questions to answer, if nominated is Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Kelni GVG; Digital Migration; Central Digital Transmission Company Ltd; Shutdown of radio stations; many, many more. It’s going to be exciting! — Sulemana Braimah (@sulemana) January 21, 2021

Making sure Hawa Koomson does not become a Minister of the Republic ever again is a collective civic responsibility for us all. Please make sure it does not happen. Not now, not ever again. — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatGTetteh) January 22, 2021

Hon. Hawa Koomson delivered at the Special Development Initiatives. She’ll do wonders at the fisheries with her no-nonsense demeanour as a person because the stakeholders are very difficult & conservative to adapt to close season&other transformational arenas to mold the sector! — Edward Amponsah (@EdwardA81865237) January 22, 2021

Should Hawa Koomson pass this vetting, 80% chance I’ll vote against NDC when Alan stands. — Sir John Betjeman (@JohnBetjeman) January 22, 2021

Hawa Koomson has been rewarded for shooting and brutalising NDC members, in her constituency. pic.twitter.com/itJ4dwfIhe — Philip Abotsi (@PhilipAbotsi2) January 22, 2021

If Hawa Koomson pass this vetting ehhh then Ghana we are doom. As for the rest I leave it to them. No more rubber stamp these time around. — Mamaga👸🏼👑🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@mamagashika) January 22, 2021

Hawa Koomson is a well grounded politician — E.K.Ahenkan (@joeybills_) January 22, 2021

Hawa Koomson won’t make it. Obaa Rambo. Her actions have been questionable and not befitting of a minister or mp. — Maameennin (@Ghana2030) January 22, 2021