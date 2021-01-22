Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is making waves again on social media after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented a full list of his ministerial nominees for his second term on Thursday, January 22, 2021.

In this list, some names have already sparked debates.

Since the list was released, there have been concerns raised about the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister-Designate Hawa Koomson who is on record to have fired gunshots at a voter registration centre.

To many, the President shouldn’t have appointed her for the second time considering her record in her constituency.

Following these, a section of Ghanaians questioned if her actions were befitting of a Minister and a Member of Parliament.

Her new appointment has, thus, been met with questions and concerns.

