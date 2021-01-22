Johnson Smith, Asante Kotoko coach, says midfielder Fabio Gama will soon hit the ground running.

The Brazilian midfielder was in action in Kotoko’s 1-0 win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite impressing against Liberty Professionals and WAFA, the 28-year-old was criticised against Dwarfs.

But coach Smith believes the star midfielder will soon get to know what is expected of him.

“We all know what Fabio Gama can offer but I think he still needs time,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“He has the techniques and when he hits the ground running, we will see what he can offer this Asante Kotoko.

“I believe he will surely come good with time,” he added.

Gama joined the record Ghana Premier League champions on a free transfer. He has assisted once in the ongoing campaign.