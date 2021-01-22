Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has wished Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, a happy birthday.

The leading member of the New Patriotic Party, took to his Facebook page to share a photo from three years ago backed with a brief message to Mr George.

The photo saw the outspoken National Democratic Congress lawmaker sitting behind an Arsenal club designed cake with a stern look.

Mr George wore a pink shirt and posed for the camera inside a restaurant.

Mr Otchere-Darko was optimistic the lawmaker has a lot more to celebrate, especially as their team, Arsenal is now on a winning spree in the Premier League.

Posting the photo, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote: “Grumpy 3 years ago, hope he has a lot more to celebrate this year. We are also on a winning spree now, innit?”