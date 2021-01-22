A student from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), who returned to school recently, has been seen in a video that is fast going viral cooking for his girlfriend.

In the footage obtained from the Instagram handle of celebritiesbuzzgh, the gentleman was seen preparing the beloved Ghanaian dish called ‘kokonte.’

It was clear that his girlfriend did not know how to make the meal herself, for which reason she was heard screaming behind the camera, “aww…I’m recording so I can learn it.”

The roommates of the gentleman’s girlfriend could not keep calm and kept screaming that the young man was simply so romantic to be doing what he was doing.

One of them even used the opportunity to tell one of the girls that she would die of hunger because her boyfriend is not able to cook as the one in the video can.

Although his name is not disclosed, it is confirmed from the video that the gentleman is affiliated to the Casford Hall of UCC.

Watch video below: